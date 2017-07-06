The Caribbean, After Dark

Set against an inky canvas with stars galore, Jamaica, St. Lucia and St. Barths all pulsate much differently at night than their daytime tempos. Whether it’s the downbeat heard faintly in the distance or culinary aromas that saunter lazily with the island rhythms, the moon orchestrates a different time signature to set the stage for a cultural conjuring — otherwise known as the magic that ensues while the sun entertains elsewhere. Enjoy these activities tailored for the night.

Strawberry Hill, Jamaica

Jamaica is more than beaches and sunshine. Guests of Island Outpost’s Strawberry Hill can embark in the dark on the 18-mile night hike to the 7,000-foot high Blue Mountain peak (nine miles there and back). The trek begins at 2 AM sharp, so guests reach the peak by 5:30 AM to catch the sunrise over the mountain tops.

Island Outpost’s GoldenEye, Jamaica

Every month, Island Outpost’s GoldenEye celebrates the full moon with a wide array of moonlit activities such as a poolside barbeque, a movie night, or an evening catered by hotelier Chris Blackwell’s signature Blackwell Rum. This month’s barbeque will include dinner for guests at The Gazebo and after dinner s’mores by the bonfire.

La Case De L’Isle Champagne Lounge, at Cheval Blanc, St Barths Isle de France

Cheval Blanc Saint-Barth Isle de France hosts La Case De L’Isle Champagne Lounge events in partnership with notable Champagne houses such as Moët & Chandon and Dom Pérignon, offering a glamorous pop-up lounge for guests on the edge of the hotel’s magnificent freshwater swimming pool, with plunging views over the beach and ocean.

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort is the only resort on St. Lucia to offer the unusual outing of night snorkeling. Common sightings on the guided tours include octopus, squid, sergeant major trumpet fish, needle fish, trigger fish, parrot fish in their sleeping sacks and at certain times of the year, even phosphorescent plankton glittering in the flashlight’s beam.

