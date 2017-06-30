Business
ComEd Celebrates Record-Breaking Customer Savings Milestone


Defender Editorial Team
To celebrate the customer savings milestone, ComEd gave 250 customers a chance to spin a prize wheel for energy efficient products, such as smart thermostats, power cords and LED lightbulbs.


ComEd, along with members of the Clean Jobs Coalition, including Elevate Energy and Citizen’s Utility Board (CUB), announced a record-breaking milestone that has saved customers $2.5 billion through the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program.

Today, the company plans to file a new Energy Efficiency plan under the Future Energy Jobs Act, which will significantly increase energy efficiency opportunities and nearly double customer savings.

To celebrate the milestone and raise awareness on how customers can save, ComEd gave away 250 energy efficient products, including smart thermostats, powercords and more to customers visiting the Shedd Aquarium. Customers were able to visit with energy experts to learn about how they can make their homes and business more energy efficient and spin a prize wheel for an energy efficiency product.

: Fidel Marquez, senior vice president, Governmental & External Affairs, ComEd (center) announcing the customer savings milestone, benefits of FEJA and a new energy efficiency filing plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission. Dave Kolata, director, Citizen’s Utility Board (left) and Anne Evens, CEO, Elevate Energy, joined ComEd to announce the customer milestones.


To learn more about how to save energy and money visit ComEd.com/WaysToSave.

