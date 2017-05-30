Monday Night Brewing Breaks Ground in Historic West End

Monday Night Brewing will break ground on its second brewery in Atlanta today — this one in along the BeltLine in the historic West End neighborhood — focusing on its popular brand of barrel-aged and sour beers.

Mayor Kasim Reed will join Atlanta City Councilmember Cleta Winslow and Monday Night Brewing co-founder Joel Iverson in a celebrate the company’s new manufacturing facility in theWest End neighborhood. The new commercial development will be one of the first on the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail.

Building along one of the largest urban renewal projects in the country, the company will plant an urban orchard to aid in wild fermentation and open a second tasting room as part of the new 22,000-square-foot development. We hope to be open Summer 2017.

According to the company website, the new barrel-aging and souring brewery’s name will be the Garage

“Why the Garage? We started out homebrewing in our garage every Monday Night. For us, the humble garage has always been a symbol of experimentation, spontaneity, and community, all things that we want to replicate in our new West End brewery. An open garage is inviting. It invites neighbors to “borrow” your fancy new weed-eater, but also invites in the outside air. We plan on doing a good bit of open fermentation, even piping in the outside air from the orchard to cool and ferment wort in our coolship.”

The brewery plans to be open in 2017.

