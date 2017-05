Ebony Stratton of Covington and Latora Cook of Vine City celebrate Voya Financial’s National Day of Service by working at the Atlanta Community Food Bank. On May 16, more than 400 of Atlanta’s Voya Financial’s 600 employees worked at 18 different non-profits throughout Atlanta. Each year, Voya Financial offers full-time employees 40 hours of paid volunteer time.

