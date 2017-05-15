Volunteer Day of Service Comes to Morris Brown College

“Cortland Partners Teams up with City of Atlanta & Fulton County for a Day of Volunteering”

Brown College alumni, family, staff and friends will join “A Day of Service on Cortland Commitment Day”, a day on the calendar set aside by Cortland Partners to spread volunteers throughout Atlanta to serve in communities. The volunteer program, which will engage nearly 400 employees of the company, will send volunteers out to participate in various community projects on Wednesday, May, 17, 2017. One of the projects selected for service is the campus of Morris Brown College where grounds work, light maintenance and cleaning tasks will be performed by a select group from 10:00am – 2:00pm. Other partners for this volunteer day include Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, Office of the Corrections Chief Patrick Labat, Fire and Rescue Department, Police Department, Public Works, Parks and Recreation and Chairman of the Fulton County Commission John H. Eaves. Other events that day include a church makeover, trash removal in southwest and southeast Atlanta and assisting with a firefighter memorial service. This effort was coordinated in part by Morris Brown College alumnae Alfreda Stukes who helped organize this day of service to benefit various areas of the city.

WHAT: Volunteer Day of Service @ Morris Brown College

(sponsored by Cortland Partners in conjunction with other organizations)

WHEN: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 10:00am – 2:00pm

WHERE: Morris Brown College campus

643 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Atlanta, Georgia 30314

(404) 739-1010 www.morrisbrown.edu

(About Morris Brown College: Morris Brown College is a premier, educational public square that cultivates inspiration, innovation and life-long learning. Through this committed vision, learners are competitive in a market responsive work environment. Founded in 1881, it is chartered by the State of Georgia as a private, coeducational, liberal arts college committed to excellence in academic programs and professional education. Our mission is to prepare our graduates to lead purposeful and fulfilling lives by providing a high quality education through experiential, collaborative and discovery-based learning. For more information, go to www.morrisbrown.edu.)

