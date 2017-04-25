Sterling calls for fixing Fulton Elections Office

The Special Election for Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District once again highlights continuing problems with Fulton’s Elections Office.

“We wake up to a newspaper headline that we’ve all gotten accustomed to seeing… ‘6th District Vote: Fulton extends polling hours; DeKalb and Cobb smooth’” noted Fulton Commission Chairman candidate Gabriel Sterling. “I get this question every year, from Democrats and Republicans alike, ‘What the heck is wrong with Fulton elections?’”

In Tuesday’s election, a judge had to intervene to extend hours at some Fulton precincts. Also, the final numbers for Fulton were reported several hours after DeKalb and Cobb had reported their final returns due to “technical difficulties”.

“After years of failure, it will take a revolutionary way of thinking to fix the very real, and systemic, problems. I will work with anyone and everyone, Democrat or Republican, willing to admit there are serious issues here,” continued Sandy Springs Councilman Sterling. “Yes, we are a large county. That shouldn’t stop us from doing a great job in conducting our elections. If we fail in that core area, it undermines our credibility across the board.”

“It’s ridiculous and unfair that Ossoff and Handel supporters, as well as every other campaign, had to wait for hours with no updates. It’s not acceptable anymore,” Sterling concluded. “As Chairman, I’ll fix our elections office. We should never have to have judges come in to correct issues that should never exist in the first place. It’s now time to truly fix it.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: