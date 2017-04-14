Morehouse School of Medicine celebrates contributions of Hank Aaron, raises more than $800,000

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) celebrates the generous contributions of Henry “Hank” Aaron — as the Louis C. Vanguard recipient — to the Atlanta health community and allows donors to “experience” how the school is leading the creation and advancement of health equity during the 10th annual Hugh M. Gloster Society Celebration on Thursday, April 13. This year’s sold-out event, co-chaired by Ted Decker, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot and Dr. Stephen and Mrs. Arnika Dawkins (’87), owner of CaduceusUSA and the Arnika Dawkins Gallery, has raised more than $800,000.

The evening’s events will allow attendees to visit and share with faculty, staff and students during a series of interactive “experiences” in the school’s Louis W. Sullivan National Center for Primary Care.

“This annual celebration is not only a thank you to our members, but a chance to show how their contributions are impacting the lives of students and those most vulnerable in our communities through scholarships, investment of research, healthcare and health,” explains MSM President and Dean Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D. “Their generous support is cultivating the next generation of health and science professionals in science, technology, arts, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM) programs.”

Named for the school’s founder the late Dr. Hugh M. Gloster, since 2006 society members have donated more than $10.5 million to support the school’s mission. The donations have been used to improve overall health and well-being, diversify the health and scientific workforce and improve primary health care, with emphasis on people of color, the underserved urban and rural populations in Georgia, the nation, and the world.

To learn more about MSM’s mission in action and how you can get involved, visit msm.edu.

Founded in 1975, Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) is among the nation’s leading educators of primary care physicians and was recognized by Annals of Internal Medicine in 2011 as the top institution in the first study of U.S. medical schools for our social mission based on our production of primary care physicians, training of underrepresented minority doctors and placement of doctors practicing in underserved communities. MSM faculty and alumni are noted for excellence in teaching, research and public policy, as well as exceptional patient care.

