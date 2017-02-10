Eliza Mary Global Network presents International Women’s Day Summit: Her Story Matters

On International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8, Eliza Mary Global Network, a leading global organization that connects, educates and advocates for women of color, will host their 2nd Annual Women’s International Summit at The Gathering Spot. The summit will celebrate and honor the achievements of women and will encourage attendees to make a pledge to support women throughout the year in business, healthcare, legal advocacy and global initiatives.

This year’s theme, Her Story Matters: Changing the World through Social Entrepreneurship, focuses on the rich history and legacy that is being made by women of color every day. Coming off the heels of the Women’s March on Washington, the 2nd Annual Women’s International Summit fosters an environment where women entrepreneurs can connect, learn, grow and share among world class leaders and business owners who are committed to economic empowerment and service.

“Knowing our history allows us to know what’s possible,” says Melisa Alaba, CEO and founder of Eliza Mary Global Network. “We launched this conference to never forget the history that is being made by women of color each and everyday.” Melisa will be the leading speaker at the summit, focusing on creating a marketplace for women to excel.

A light breakfast will be served and featured speakers and panelists include:

Emcee of Ceremony: Kailei Carr

Speakers:

CEO, Melisa Alaba, Eliza Mary Global Network – Creating a Marketplace for Women to Excel

CEO, Carnellia Ajasin, MindKatalyst – The Innovation Conversation

Panels:

Media Roundtable – Moderator, Kim McNair

Panelists: Dru Ealons, Simone Williams, LaTasha LaShae, Using our Voice to Bring Truth to the Dialogue

Tech Roundtable – Moderator, Carnelia Ajasin

Panelists:

Kristen Smith, Adrienne Graham, Dr. Jakita Thomas, Connecting the Dots in the Tech World for Women

Millennials Roundtable – Moderator, Mariesha Rucker

Panelists:

Nancy Lewis, Ariel Alaba, Charity Whyte Bridging the Gap and Welcoming the Millennials to the Global Conversation

DATE AND TIME

Wed, March 8, 2017

8:00 AM – 12:30 PM EST

LOCATION

The Gathering Spot

384 Northyards Boulevard Northwest

#190

Atlanta, GA 30313

With over 200 women in attendance, this event will spark ongoing change throughout the year and help women build businesses through powerful connections and education.

To learn more about the event and to register online, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emgn-international-womens-day-summit-tickets-28339982651 and http://www.emgnlife.com/ to learn more about the organization.

Eliza Mary Global Network launched in March of 2016 in Atlanta, GA in honor of International Women’s Day in collaboration with Ivan Allen College Global Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative with a mission to uplift, encourage and support women of color in creating a financial legacy through entrepreneurship and corporate pursuits. The organization was born through an Elevate Me 90 mastermind that founder and CEO, Melisa Alaba facilitated in 2016. The launch was followed by chapter launches in Washington, D.C. and Chicago, Illinois with immediate plans to expand globally.

Melisa Alaba is a Licensed Counselor and has taught psychology courses at Joliet Junior College, Morton College and Phoenix University including empowerment events and on community forums.

