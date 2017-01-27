Emmett Till’s Family Members Speak Out About Accuser

The Chicago Defender sits down with family members of Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley to discuss the latest revelations by accuser, Cynthia Bryant. Bryant had testified that Till, 14 had verbally threatened her during the trial of his murderers–two white men, J.W. Milam and his half-brother, Roy Bryant.

Both men had brutally murdered the Chicago teen in August 1955 while he visiting relatives in Mississippi.

According to Vanity Fair in a recently published interview, the author of The Blood of Emmett Till , Timothy Tyson revealed Carolyn Bryant-Donham had lied about her damaging testimony during the trial.

Now, age 82–the elderly Bryant-Donham is still living and unreachable as Tyson prepares for next week’s release of the book. No one has had the opportunity to interview Till’s accuser but the Duke University research scholar. However, family members of Emmett Till have some choice words about this decades-long loss to their family.

Airicka Gordon-Taylor and her mother, Ollie Gordon are cousins of Emmett Till’s mother–the late Mamie Till-Mobley. Since her son’s death, Mrs. Mobley became an advocate for social justice and change for the rest of her life–keeping many ‘woke’ long after her death in 2003.

Check out the exclusive interview below:





