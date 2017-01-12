Deon Cole and Nicole Ari Parker to co-host 25th Annual Trumpet Awards

Deon Cole And Nicole Ari Parker To Co-Host The 25th Annual Trumpet Awards

HONOREES INCLUDE: WENDY WILLIAMS AND NEW EDITION

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES BY: KENNY LATTIMORE, ERICA CAMPBELL, TAMELA MANN, KEKE WYATT & MORE

WORLD PREMIERES ON BOUNCE SUN. JAN. 29 AT 9:00PM ET

PRNewswire – Bounce will present the 25th Annual Trumpet Awards, the prestigious annual event celebrating African-American achievements and contributions, on Sunday, January 29 at 9:00pm ET.

Bounce recently acquired all assets of The Trumpet Awards and now owns, produces and exclusively world premieres the star-studded event.

Black-ish, Angie Tribeca and two-time EMMY® nominated actor Deon Cole and Rosewood, The Real Husbands of Hollywood and seven-time NAACP Image Award nominated actress Nicole Ari Parker will host the black-tie ceremony, to be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, January 21, 2017.

Honorees at this year’s ceremony include television host and Daytime EMMY®-nominee Wendy Williams who will be presented with the Trumpet Award for Entertainment, former NBA great Dikembe Mutombo will be recognized with the Humanitarian Trumpet Award and the iconic R&B group New Edition receiving the Lifetime Achievement Trumpet. GRAMMY®-winning soul singer Peabo Bryson will be given the Legend Trumpet and fashion blogger Gabi Gregg will accept the Trailblazer Trumpet Award.

The 25th Annual Trumpet Awards will also include special performances by Erica Campbell, Kenny Lattimore, Tamela Mann, Shirley Caesar, Bobby Valentino, Keke Wyatt and Jekalyn Carr.

In a very special tribute, civil rights icon and founder of the Trumpet Awards Xernona Clayton will be presented with the distinguished “Golden Trumpet Award” in recognition of her unparalleled leadership, affecting change, and steadfast work in building the legacy of the awards.

