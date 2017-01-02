Local teen pens poem ‘Black Boy’

Black boy has it all,

but black boy is afraid he’ll fall

Black boy ain’t no sissy,

black boy has to be a man

Ain’t his fault his dad left him

Black boy can’t love his wife

‘cause he a mama’s boy

Black boy can’t play with dolls,

he gotta play with masculine toys

It’s alot he feels within,

black boy tries to wipe off his brown skin

He thinks he’s too dirty,

he can’t get clean

Sits in the bathtub all night,

cries himself to sleep

But what he doesn’t know is that he is a king,

black boys brown beautiful skin is a cherished thing

Black boy gotta play by the rules,

If he don’t then yall gone see him on the news

Black boy can’t play with no cops,

can’t eat no skittles, can’t play hop scotch

Can’t walk down the road,

can’t get a degree

Can’t be woke and can’t be free

Crying, dying and feeling depressed,

black boy is also feeling oppressed

Maybe one day black boy will have it all,

maybe one day black boy can finally stand tall.

