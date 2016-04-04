‘RHOA’s’ Porsha Williams responds to Nene Leakes for blasting her violent episodes

Porsha Williams has been involved in several physical altercations during her tenure on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” However, the last person she would expect to be chastised about it would be from Nene Leakes.

Leakes tried to take Williams to task during the RHOA reunion final episode about her third violent circumstance at Phaedra Parks where she ran down and punches her assistant Jami because of so-called “disrespect.” Jami, if you recall, brought a man to the party that Williams had a previous problem with, setting off the fireworks.

Williams explained herself this way on the reunion:

“It just got to a point where a lot of disrespect was being thrown around and honestly it just escalated with her.”

And when NeNe tried to use her own personal RHOA experiences to chastise Porsha’s behavior, that epic moment happened where she accused NeNe of “choking someone” [Kim Zolciak].

Afterwards, Leakes dug her nails further into Williams flesh with the following statements:

Now check out what Williams had to say in response to Leakes’ diatribe:

