Councilman Michael Julian Bond to host ‘Unity in the Community’ event at Washington High School

Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond and Ivory Lee Young, Jr. will join the City of Atlanta Office of the Public Defender for “Unity in the Community” event on Saturday, September 19, 2015 in order for urbanites to “learn your rights when encountering law enforcement and the judicial system,” Bond says.

Bond and Ivory Lee Young, Jr. will be joined by the likes of the City of Atlanta Office of Public Defender; Ryan Shepard, Clerk/Atlanta Municipal Court Administrator; Garret Allen, Manager of Community Court/City of Atlanta; and Brenda Muhammad, Executive Director, Atlanta Victim Assistance.

The event will take place at Booker T. Washington High School, 45 Whitehouse Drive, S.W. Atlanta 30314, from 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2015

The event is particularly relevant in light of traumatic national events, including the spate of shootings of unarmed black men, the death of black males and females while in police custody, and the violent take-down and arrest of former tennis superstar James Blake in New York that turned out to be a false apprehension.

