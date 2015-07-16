Birdman and Young Thug conspired to have Lil Wayne shot, indictment alleges

ATLANTA — The same day that Young Thug was taken into custody by federal agents for allegedly issuing a terrorist threat to a suburban Atlanta mall security guard, the rapper and Birdman are under investigation for allegedly conspiring to have Birdman’s protege Lil Wayne killed, WSB reports.

If you recall, Wayne’s tour bus was shot after performing in the Atlanta suburb off Cobb County recently. The man who allegedly shot at the bus is an affiliate of Young Thug, Jimmy Winfrey. He is currently sitting in a Cobb County Jail for aggravated assault, among other charges

Birdman and Lil Wayne, of course, had a colossal falling out that sent shockwaves throughout the rap world and pop culture. Additionally, Young Thug also has beef with his “idol.”

The question is this: did Birdman and Thug actually conspire to have Wayne taken off the planet?

WSBTV’s Mike Petchenik posted the details and status of the investigation via social media:

