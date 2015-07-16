Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Birdman and Young Thug conspired to have Lil Wayne shot, indictment alleges

1 reads
Leave a comment

wayne-birdman-cd-usa-episode-37-01

ATLANTA — The same day that Young Thug was taken into custody by federal agents for allegedly issuing a terrorist threat to a suburban Atlanta mall security guard, the rapper and Birdman are under investigation for allegedly conspiring to have Birdman’s protege Lil Wayne killed, WSB reports.

If you recall, Wayne’s tour bus was shot after performing in the Atlanta suburb off Cobb County recently. The man who allegedly shot at the bus is an affiliate of Young Thug, Jimmy Winfrey. He is currently sitting in a Cobb County Jail for aggravated assault, among other charges

Birdman and Lil Wayne, of course, had a colossal falling out that sent shockwaves throughout the rap world and pop culture. Additionally, Young Thug also has beef with his “idol.”

The question is this: did Birdman and Thug actually conspire to have Wayne taken off the planet?

WSBTV’s Mike Petchenik posted the details and status of the investigation via social media:

wsb

 

wsb tv

 

wsb 3

 

 

 

Atlanta , Birdman , birdman and young thug , cobb county , Georgia , jimmy winfrey , jimmy winfrey allegedly shot at lil wayne , Lil wayne , police , young thug , young thug and jimmy winfrey

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close