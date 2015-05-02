The Mel Blount Youth Home of Pennsylvania Inc. held its 17th Annual Celebrity Roast honoring former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cornerback Judge Dwayne Woodruff on April 3. The event included a VIP reception followed by a general reception and dinner at Downtown’s Westin Convention Center Hotel.

The purpose of the dinner was to assist in obtaining the necessary funding for the Mel Blount Youth Home, which is located in Washington County. The youth home is run by Steelers great and NFL Hall of Famer Mel Blount. More than 800 were expected to attend this year’s black tie event.

There was a roast and tribute honoring Woodruff, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback. The event also included a host of former and current players.

The Mel Blount Youth Home, celebrating its 25th anniversary, provides beds for short-term emergency shelter. Referrals for emergency shelter are accepted 24-hours a day for males between the ages of 7 and 17. The MBYH also provides beds used for long-term residential placement of males between the ages of 13 and 17. The youth home offers a structured and nurturing environment that assures every child‘s safety. The children live together in a group home setting and participate in an array of activities designed to address individual treatment goals. It provides individual therapeutic techniques for pre-adolescents, including: reality therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, group therapy and anger management. Each child is evaluated during his first 10 days by the staff therapist and by a licensed psychologist within the first 30 days, which identifies his specific treatment needs and goals. An individual treatment plan for that child is then established.

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Download our mobile app at http://www.appshopper.com/news/new-pittsburgh-courier

17th Annual Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast was originally published on newpittsburghcourieronline.com

Also On Atlanta Daily World: