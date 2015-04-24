Photo Galleries
Beyonce shows photos of Blue Ivy at mom Tina’s wedding


Terry Shropshire, National Correspondent
Beyonce was kind enough to share some private preciousness of her family from her mother Tina Knowles’ marriage to veteran actor Richard Lawson.

Knowles, it has been reported, took her cues to accept Lawson’s hand in marriage from baby Blue Ivy Carter. The star-studded affair was also attended by former Beyonce bandmate Kelly Rowland and Essence editor emeritus Susan Taylor.

The photos from the nuptials and wedding reception are powerful from the picturesque family. Take a look:

 

