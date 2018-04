Because we often view celebrities through the prism of their previous years’ works, movies, albums and on-the-field exploits — keeping them trapped in their youth — we often overlook the fact that they age right along with us.

You will be surprised to see who turns the big 4-0 in the year 2015. Take a look.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: