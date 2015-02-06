Hottest photos of Golden State Klay Thompson’s girlfriend Hannah Stocking

Golden State Warriors shooting sensation Klay Thompson has attained international fame as one-half of the “Splash Brothers,” who, along with MVP candidate Steph Curry, make up arguably the best shooting backcourt in the history of the NBA.

Thompson’s brand skyrocketed recently when he scored an NBA-record 37 points in the 3rd quarter, including a record 9-for-9 from 3-point land — the best for any quarter all time — and finished a career-high 52 points in a 126-101 demolition of the Sacramento Kings.

Another person in Thompson’s camp who’s stock has risen meteorically is, well, his stunning girlfriend Hannah Stocking. The Instagram model has accrued a national following as a result of her angelic countenance, titillating curves and provocative poses.

The fitness freak has been stunting heavily on social media with a plethora of eye-pleasing pics. Take a look:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: