CrimingWhileWhite Hashtag Shows Shocking White Privilege

Caucasian Americans seem to know full well they are the benefactors of “white privilege” and enjoy the fruits of that perch in society over minorities.

In an impromptu mass purging of guilt, thousands of white Twitter users made the hashtag “Criming While White” (#CrimingWhileWhite) go viral on Wednesday evening by sharing mind-blowing anecdotes about how they’ve gotten over on the system because of their white skin. This took place shortly after a New York County, N.Y. grand jury vindicated NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo of any and all charges in the (supposedly outlawed) choke hold death of Eric Garner, the unarmed black father of six in the Staten Island borough of New York City.

Some of the responses to #CrimingWhileWhite range from mildly shocking to absolutely revolting.

Don’t believe me? Take a look:

At 13 I stole a car with my friends & drove it 2wks before we got busted. Only one charged was black. #CrimingWhileWhite — Cecily Kellogg (@Cecilyk) December 4, 2014

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: