Detroit Branch NAACP to launch shop Detroit Campaign

The Detroit Branch NAACP will launch its Shop Detroit Campaign on Saturday, Nov. 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in partnership with the Detroit Experience Factory (DXF) located at 1253 Woodward Avenue in Detroit. The campaign encourages support of Detroit based business during the holiday season.

“The holidays are such a busy time of the year for retailers and restaurants and we want to encourage and remind people about the many options that are available right here in the city of Detroit,” said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, president, Detroit Branch NAACP. “Detroit based businesses have something to offer to everyone.”

The Detroit Branch NAACP’s Shop Detroit Campaign will highlight several areas over the next few weeks. On Saturday, Dec. 6, shoppers will be encouraged to visit retailers and businesses on the Avenue of Fashions, on Dec.12 The Villages of Detroit and on Dec. 20 Southwest Detroit. Each week the Detroit Branch will announce special promotions and discounts from participating business via their website http://www.detroitnaacp.org

This year the Detroit Branch NAACP is partnering with DXF to bring even more awareness to Shop Detroit. DXF and Build Institute are hosting their 11th annual Shop Detroit in partnership with American Express’ Small Business Saturday at D:hive Detroit. The event encourages people to shop at Detroit stores, not just for the holidays, but all year long with free shuttles to local retailers and a Build Bazaar pop-up marketplace at D:hive. For additional information and to sign up, visit http://www.weknowdetroit.com/shop.

The Detroit Branch first begin its efforts to increase in-store traffic for Black-owned and Detroit based business in 1988. “The Buy Black, Buy Detroit” Campaign provided a retail shop and services guide to assist holiday shoppers.

For more information on the Detroit Branch NAACP please call (313) 871-2087 or visit http://www.detroitnaacp.org.

