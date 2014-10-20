Top U.S. Cities With the HIGHEST and LOWEST Crime Rates

When it comes to urban living, the first thing most people are concerned about is safety. Feeling safe and secure is just as important to Americans as affordability, and crime can wear many faces. It includes anything from property crime and burglary to rape and murder. But don’t think that moving to a smaller city will help as some lesser populated U.S. cities are also included as those with the highest crime rates.

A list of the top 10 worst and best cities for crime in three population brackets is published annually by CQ Press, a leading publisher of books, directories, subscriptions, and Web products on American politics, federal and state government, American institutions, campaigns and elections, current events, and world affairs. The three categories are listed below along with the top 5 in each category.

Cities with the HIGHEST crime rates

Population 500,000 and above:

Detroit, MI

Baltimore, MD

Memphis, TN

Philadelphia, PA

Washington, DC

Population 100,000 – 499,000:

Flint, MI

St. Louis, MO

Oakland, CA

Cleveland, OH

Birmingham, AL

Population 75,000 – 99,000:

Camden, NJ

Gary, IN

Trenton, NJ

Compton, CA

Lawrence, MA

Cities with the LOWEST crime rates

Population 500,000 and above:

El Paso, TX

San Diego, CA

New York, NY

Austin, TX

San Jose, CA

Population 100,000 – 499,000:

Naperville, IL

Amherst, NY

Irvine, CA

Simi Valley, CA

Cary, NC

Population 75,000 – 99,000:

Fishers, IN

Johns Creek, GA

O’Fallon, MO

Carmel, IN

Newton, MA

To read the complete list of all cities included in the ranking, visit http://os.cqpress.com/citycrime/2012/cc1213.htm

