Illinois election attack ads: Which parts are true?

The Illinois gubernatorial election is well under way, and both candidates are putting their best arguments forward.

But sometimes their best arguments for their own elections are really arguments against their opponents’ election. Attack ads from Republican Bruce Rauner and Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn have flooded the television airways.

Yes, Quinn had a controversial early prison release program that in 2009 mistakenly allowed some violent criminals to be discharged. It nearly cost him the election in 2010. But were murderers released, as Rauner’s ad states?

And yes, a company owned by Rauner’s private equity firm in 2011 paid a $13 million fine after a federal investigation for Medicaid services it never delivered. But was Rauner the FBI’s target, as Quinn’s ad strongly implies?

