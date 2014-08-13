Best Celebrity Dresses at Steve Harvey’s Neighborhood Awards 2014

ATLANTA — Steve Harvey’s 2014 Ford Neighborhood Awards was one of the funniest, if not the funniest, and most entertaining awards program this writer has ever witnessed.

But before the belly-busting entree was served inside Phillips Arena, celebrities provided a 5-star feast for the eyes with a stunning array of spectacular and classy evening gowns and minidresses, beginning with the “first lady” of the Neighborhood Awards, Marjorie Harvey. It continued on through to Kandi Burruss, the very personification of class, and kept going with the likes of LisaRaye, Holly Robinson Peete, “Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-star Sheryl Strawberry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Whitley and others.

The fans behind the blue carpet and the battery of photographers ate it up. Now you can check it out for yourself below. Enjoy.

Photos by Terry Shropshire and Courtney Teague

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: