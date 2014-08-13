Photo Galleries
Home

Best Celebrity Dresses at Steve Harvey’s Neighborhood Awards 2014


Terry Shropshire, National Correspondent
4 reads
Leave a comment
hoodies marjorie

Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, once again setting the tone with this eye-popping yet classy dress.

ATLANTA — Steve Harvey’s 2014 Ford Neighborhood Awards was one of the funniest, if not the funniest, and most entertaining awards program this writer has ever witnessed.

But before the belly-busting entree was served inside Phillips Arena, celebrities provided a 5-star feast for the eyes with a stunning array of spectacular and classy evening gowns and minidresses, beginning with the “first lady” of the Neighborhood Awards, Marjorie Harvey. It continued on through to Kandi Burruss, the very personification of class, and kept going with the likes of LisaRaye, Holly Robinson Peete, “Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-star Sheryl Strawberry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kim Whitley and others.

hoodies lisaraye

Recently baptized LisaRaye was cloaked in the color of purity on the blue carpet.

The fans behind the blue carpet and the battery of photographers ate it up. Now you can check it out for yourself below. Enjoy.

Photos by Terry Shropshire and Courtney Teague

Atlanta , blue carpet , Ford , ford neighborhood awards 2014 , Holly Robinson Peete , Kandi Burruss , LisaRaye , marjorie harvey , neighborhood awards , neighborhood awards weekend , phillips arena , shirley , Steve Harvey , the hoodies , tracee ellis ross

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now