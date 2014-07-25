Tiny Harris Disputes Affair with Floyd Mayweather; Speaks on Marriage to T.I. (Watch)

*Reports of Floyd Mayweather admitting to an affair with T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, are apparently false, according to the former Xscape singer.

When she heard Mayweather at a recent press conference while speaking on his beef with T.I., Tiny admitted to listening to the boxer’s comments again to check to see if he really did say what everyone says he said.

“I went back to it because first of all, that is so untrue,” she told “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about reports that Floyd admitted having an affair with her. “I just could not imagine him saying, ‘Oh yeah, I did that.’ I had to go back, put my ear buds on, so I could really, really hear and when he says it, he said, ‘He thought,’ but when he says it, his mouth is kinda turned to the side…but his mouth is moving. He said, ‘He thought.’ He didn’t really say that for real, for real.”

Tiny’s response is the latest development in a reported feud between T.I. and Mayweather. Media sources note that tension between the two has been present since pictures of Mayweather and Tiny in Las Vegas surfaced online. So much so that the boxing champ and the rapper were recently involved in a violent altercation.

Despite the drama, Tiny stated that she has never been alone, nor had any type of affair, with Mayweather

“He has never been in a room with me by himself,” she stated. “Anytime he’s been around me, there’s been people like this.”

In addition to squashing talk of an affair, Tiny confessed that her supposed snub of Mayweather on the BET Awards red carpet, was not intentional. By all counts, the fault may have been Tiny’s in that she was pre-occupied and didn’t hear her friend at the time.

“To be honest, I didn’t hear him. I was doing an interview and I had my PR in my ear. Anybody who knows me…I cannot do too many things at one time. I didn’t hear him calling me, but I think that he…was trying to just say, ‘What’s up?’ I didn’t know he was reaching,” she said.

As for the status of her marriage to T.I., Tiny confessed that her and her husband are still together despite rumors of alleged infidelity on T.I.’s part.

“We’re working at it. We’re working on it,” she said. “It’s one day at a time. We just got a lot of love for each other.”

To hear see more of Tiny’s appearance on “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” where she talks about her new track and Mayweather referring to her as a “b*tc#,” check out the media below:

