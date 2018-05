*“Southpaw,” the long-in-the-works drama from “Sons of Anarchy” creator Kurt Sutter, is inching closer to the start line, according to Deadline.com. The film is about a fighter who tries to overcome adversity to recapture glory. The Weinstein Company and director Antoine Fuqua have made Rachel McAdams their choice to play the female lead alongside Jake […]

Also On Atlanta Daily World: