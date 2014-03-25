African American Men That Are Raising the Standard

From lackadaisical college students to millionaires! How three African American men went from mediocre to extraordinaire and after failing a computer science class they are now the master minds of one of the largest growing Tech companies of the year.

Trinity Manning, Rod Brown and Ty McLaughlin, golfing friends, put their business backgrounds and brains together to spark what Manning had already laid the blueprint for.

After observing the overwhelming amount of paper work clinicians kept track of at a group home, Manning built a web based application that would provide them quick digital access to the notes they needed. This application was later offered $3 million, but Manning along with Brown and McLaughlin developed a team for the start up of their own company, OnceLogix.

Created from a personal home computer in 2005, OnceLogix is solutions provider specializing in developing custom, enterprise level, web-based applications that fit the wants and needs of their consumers.

These men saw a need for technology and worked hard to find a solution for it; they also found a way to incorporate their efficient healthcare application and named it, Sharenote.

Sharenote is the signature product of OnceLogix and has been created for the private sharing of HIPAA complaints and the managing of client healthcare information amongst medical professionals. The information shared includes; medical records, appointment scheduling and various other notes shared with clinicians. It has been used as actual E HR solutions by 639 behavioral healthcare provider agencies and 41,260 individual behavioral health professionals. It has 219,999 patient medical records stored as well as 9,074,946 patient progress notes.

Having many different accommodating staff and provider features, Sharenote.com has been E HR certified via the Drummond Group and deemed capable of enabling providers to qualify for funding under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

Having grown tremendously and developed a large network of clientele, consultants and business partners throughout the United States, the company has been recognized by publications such as WGHP Fox 8 News and Black Enterprise Magazine.

These men are breaking barriers within the African American community and with each inch of company growth they are continuing to raise the standard for African American men!

