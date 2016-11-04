‘Married to Medicine’ season 4 premiere also feat. Phaedra Parks, Rasheeda, Toya Wright

ATLANTA — Season 4 premiere of the hit Bravo TV franchise, “Married to Medicine” pulsated was filled with enough plots, twists and corkscrews to fill a John Grisham novel.

“Married to Medicine” is now becoming a national phenomenon as well as one of the most valuable assets in the Bravo TV portfolio alongside the other reality show about housewives.

After taking a bit of a break from the ladies last season as she recovered from her miscarriage, Mariah Huq is back this season of Married to Medicine. Though she told The Daily Dish that it’s going to take some time to get used to being around the cast again, some things haven’t changed. “I think it was definitely a little bit different just coming back in after being sick last year and just kind of re-adapting to the ladies,” Mariah said of starting the new season. “But back to the same old drama.”

“To a certain extent, I just got the mommy baby bug again, and it was like, I always wanted to have a big family, and I figured if that’s something that’s really important to me, I was just gonna have to stop and be still and make time for that because once those years are gone, you can’t really get them back,” she told The Daily Dish

Dr. Simone Whitmore. “This season started out a little weird because early in the season, I found out my dad was missing, so that was a little awkward,” she told The Daily Dish. “Normally, I’m excited and gung-ho to film. This season was a little different.”

Toya Bush-Harris and her husband Dr. Eugene Harris fall on hard times this season as the couple deals with some major debts with the IRS. She told The Daily Dish that she hopes fans are supportive of the couple’s decision to be so open about their financial situation. “It’s very hard to put out there your personal life, and I hope that they’re behind us, and they’re really respectful of our decisions as opposed to getting the hate, the hater tweets, all the negativity and things of that nature,” she said. “I hope they can see the support that came with this situation from between my husband and I.”

Check out the highlights from the Season 4 red carpet premiere of “Married to Medicine.”

