City of Atlanta to expand Bike Share Program in downtown and midtown







ATLANTA – Mayor Kasim Reed today announced the expansion of Relay, the City of Atlanta’s public bicycle share program. Twelve new bike stations will be in Downtown and Midtown Atlanta by the end of year. Relay, operated by CycleHop, launched in June 2016 and currently offers 100 bikes which are available at ten stations in downtown Atlanta.

“Launching the next phase of bike stations is exciting news, and signifies that the City of Atlanta and our partners are committed to making cycling an integral part of Atlanta’s transportation system,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “The Relay program will offer 500 bikes at more than 50 stations citywide, and allow for first-and-last-mile connectivity from MARTA stations and business and shopping districts.”

The new bike stations include:

Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue Station in Downtown Atlanta

Marietta Street and Forsyth Street Station in Downtown Atlanta

Centennial Olympic Park at Park Avenue Station in Downtown Atlanta

Peachtree Center Avenue and International Boulevard Station in Downtown Atlanta

Civic Center MARTA Station in Downtown Atlanta

North Avenue MARTA Station in Downtown Atlanta

Bobby Dobb Station in Midtown Atlanta

Tech Square Station in Midtown Atlanta

Midtown MARTA Station in Midtown Atlanta

10th Street and Myrtle Street Station in Midtown Atlanta

11th Street and Crescent Avenue Station in Midtown Atlanta

Piedmont Park at 14th Street Station in Midtown Atlanta

The City of Atlanta and partners determined the new bike stations locations after gathering public input and consulting with cycling and community organizations. Once the stations are installed, the City of Atlanta will work to incorporate Relay stations in the Westside of Atlanta.

“We are pleased to open the new bike stations in Downtown and Midtown Atlanta by the end of the year,” said Becky Katz, Chief Bicycle Officer for the City of Atlanta. “It is our goal to ensure that every community in the City of Atlanta can access this fantastic transportation option and I’m excited to work with the Bike Share Champions and local community members to site stations and remove barriers to using the system.”

In October 2016, the City of Atlanta in partnership with Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, Red, Bike and Green, WeCycle and Urban Perform implemented the Bike Share Champion program. The program hired 10 Bike Share Champions to serve as advocates for biking and the Relay bike share program in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhoods. The Champions are residents of Westside Atlanta neighborhoods and will help the City of Atlanta plan for the next phase of bike stations.

Relay offers multiple plans and rental options, making it a convenient choice for people commuting, shopping or visiting any of Atlanta’s neighborhoods or world-class attractions. Since the launch of the bike share program in June, more than 1,400 Atlanta residents and visitors have conducted more than 4,000 bike share trips and ridden an average of 92,000 miles.

In 2012, Mayor Reed committed to the goal of making bicycling an integral part of daily life for Atlanta residents, workers and visitors by year 2016. Establishing the bike share program was an essential step in achieving this goal. The program complements the City’s investment in developing more than 30 miles of bike lanes, including four miles of protected and buffered bicycle lanes around Atlanta.

Atlanta was recently named a best bike city in the United States by Bicycle magazine.

