Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat featured at ‘ATL Live on the Park’

ATLANTA — Shanti Das’ and Marlon Nichols’ celebrated “ATL Live on the Park”‘ went 90s on us this past Tuesday when they featured hip hop icons Jermaine Dupri, the founder of So So Def Recordings, and beloved rapper Da Brat.

“ATL Live on the Park,” which takes place monthly at the Park Tavern on the edge of Piedmont Park in Midtown Atlanta, showcases up-and-coming artists

This weeks lineup featured Torion Sellers, Cornbread and Victor Jackson and was hosted by radio personality Ed Lover.

In addition to Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat, attendees included A.J. Johnson, Gary With Da Tea and many others.

Photos: supplied by 10 Square PR/ATL Live on the Park

