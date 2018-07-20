Valentino’s Resort/Cruise Collection 2019 gives a nod to the 70’s and the upper echelon of society. The flared pants, structured blazers, and silk dresses are easy to move in and the patterns are beautiful. Leaning into the current logo-obsessed trend, there are several pieces with Valentino scribbled all over, whether it’s a dress or shirt. The headscarf, while many attribute as one of Jackie O’s favorite accessories, is undoubtedly a signifier of Black culture (but you’ll definitely want to wear these more than to just tie up your hair at night). Get into all the of these high fashion looks. Valentino is serving you some serious style inspiration for your next Italian vacation. Ciao, bella!

Valentino’s Resort Collection Will Cruise You Straight Into Your Next Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com