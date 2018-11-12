Twitter Rips Into Mississippi Senator For Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’

Posted November 12, 2018

Folks on Twitter aren’t laughing at a sick, racist joke from Mississippi’s GOP U.S. Senator who’s in a runoff election against an African-American opponent.

See Also: The Person Who Could Decide If Andrew Gillum Wins Is A Black Woman

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was caught on video saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”

Hyde-Smith made the remark at a Nov. 2 event in Tupelo, Mississippi with cattle rancher Colin Hutchinson, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

Journalist Lamar White Jr. posted the 10-second video clip Sunday morning on social media.

Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in April to replace Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired because of an illness. She will face Democrat Mike Espy in a Nov. 27 runoff election. They finished ahead of a crowded field of candidates in a Nov. 6 special election in which no one won more than 50 percent of the vote.

If Espy wins the runoff election, he will become Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. In a tweet, Espy called Hyde-Smith’s lynching joke “reprehensible.”

Here’s what else Twitter users are saying about Hyde-Smith’s remark.

Twitter Rips Into Mississippi Senator For Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’ was originally published on newsone.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Galleries
Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies
Constitution Day: 5 Times Trump Has Been Called Out For Violating It
These Black Women Candidates Overcame Obstacles To Run In The Midterm Elections
13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech
11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close