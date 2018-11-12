Twitter Rips Into Mississippi Senator For Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’

Folks on Twitter aren’t laughing at a sick, racist joke from Mississippi’s GOP U.S. Senator who’s in a runoff election against an African-American opponent.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was caught on video saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”
Hyde-Smith made the remark at a Nov. 2 event in Tupelo, Mississippi with cattle rancher Colin Hutchinson, according to the Clarion-Ledger.
Journalist Lamar White Jr. posted the 10-second video clip Sunday morning on social media.
Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in April to replace Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired because of an illness. She will face Democrat Mike Espy in a Nov. 27 runoff election. They finished ahead of a crowded field of candidates in a Nov. 6 special election in which no one won more than 50 percent of the vote.
If Espy wins the runoff election, he will become Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. In a tweet, Espy called Hyde-Smith’s lynching joke “reprehensible.”
Here’s what else Twitter users are saying about Hyde-Smith’s remark.
