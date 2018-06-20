TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer

Posted June 20, 2018

Colors like lavender, eggshell blue, mint green and mellow yellow were prevalent all over the Spring/Summer 2018 runways. While I love a bold and bright look, pastels give off an air of feminine and ladylike appeal. They look perfect when worn monochromatically for a brunch look. Surprisingly, you can mix almost any pastel together and it looks great. Pastels also look great with neutrals. Click through our gallery to be inspired by pretty pastels and let us show you how to wear them!

TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

