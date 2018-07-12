TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer Style For Your Hands

Posted July 12, 2018

Summertime is the season to play with your fashion and style. The hottest new trend to hit your hands since all white nail polish are jelly nails. Jelly nails are giving us a 90’s throwback feel to jelly sandals, with their translucent neon and bright colors. We ’rounded up a gallery featuring women rocking this style so you can simply just show your nail tech at your salon appointment next week. If you’re trying this trend, be sure to tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see!

