TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today’s ‘It’ Celebs

Posted March 28, 2018

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Fendi has been known for their opulence and extravagance. With Karl Lagerfeld at the helm (and responsible for the double F logo), he launched the brands’ ready to wear line in 1977, creating glamorous looks for women and paradigm classic pieces for men. While their ready to wear is loved, the brand is undoubtedly known for their ostentatious accessories. Click through our gallery to see some of our favorite Black celebs most recently rocking the brand (and a throwback of when Kanye shaved this look into his head!).

