These Photos Of Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett Will Make You Want To Book An Island Vacation

Posted April 5, 2018

Roz Edward

Miss Jamaica Universe 2017, Davina Bennett, is stunning. The island beauty posted a set of bright and bold photos with stylish lewks from Tia’s Clothing. As I’m here cold in NYC, these looks are making me want to take an island vacation stat. The clothing is from Kingston, Jamaica with pricing from $27.00 to $90.00. Check out our gallery for these looks that will inspire your next vacation. Best part about it? All these looks are shoppable at www.tiaclothesgirl.com. If you buy an outfit, tag us @HelloBeautiful and tell us about quality and fit. At the time of publication, we could not reach Tia’s Clothing for comment.

