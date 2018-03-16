These Melanated Goddesses Served Lewks At The Dior Addict Event In L.A.

Posted March 16, 2018

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Dior hosted a ‘Dior Addict’ event to celebrate the launch of Dior Lacquer Plump ($37.00 at Dior.com), a formula that’s like a lip gloss and a lip stain all in one. The event brought out a slew of models and Hollywood it girls. Click through our gallery to see The Walking Dead star Sonequa Martin-Green, model Winnie Harlow, Serayah, and more. Paris Jackson, model Bella Hadid and other starlets enjoyed the evening as well.

