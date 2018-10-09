These Hysterical Brett Kavanaugh Memes Will Haunt Him On The Supreme Court

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is officially a Supreme Court justice. The journey has been arduous and social media has had a field day along the way. But what else can you do? We have to laugh to keep from crying.

In case you missed it, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford claimed Kavanaugh assaulted her in the summer of 1982 when she was 15 and he was 17. Ford said that while at a party, Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, locked her in a bedroom, “got on top” of her, covered her mouth and was “grinding his hips” on her. She said she escape and never mentioned the alleged assault to anyone until her therapist in 2012. She then came forward privately to Sen. Dianne Feinstein before the story was leaked to the press. Kavanaugh denied every claim, including having a drinking problem and, of course, Republicans did their magic tricks and we were left with a conservative majority on the court.

Through all the darkness, social media has been lit. Check out the most hilarious Kavanaugh memes below.

