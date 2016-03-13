Pretty On Fleek: Celebrity Beauty Moments We Loved This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Lupita Nyong’o Lupita was simply breathtaking at the “Eclipsed” Broadway opening night party. She wore her growing ‘fro in a sleek updo, and complimented her Balmain gown with blue eyeshadow and a bright red lip.

2. Michelle Obama Michelle Obama’s Jason Wu gown was stunning enough on its own but her wispy, voluminous curls brought her look to the next level.

3. Sasha Obama This week marked Malia and Sasha Obama’s first time at a State Dinner! To celebrate the occasion, Sasha wore a soft cat eye and an exquisite braided updo.

4. Queen Latifah Queen Latifah never fails to wow us with her beauty look, and her smoky eyeshadow and sleek blonde tresses at “The Perfect Match” premiere were no exception.

5. Kelly Rowland Kelly radiated beauty outside Paris Fashion Week with her hair styled effortlessly in a single French braid.

6. Ciara Get into that messy braid! Ciara rocked a gorgeous plaited style at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris.

7. Paula Patton With her full lashes and dark lipstick, Paula Patton was a sight for sore eyes at “The Perfect Match” premiere.

8. Cassie Cassie dazzled this week in beachy waves with soft copper highlights and bronzy makeup to match.

9. Dascha Polanco We have a major style crush on Dascha Polanco’s two-tone pin curl updo and her sparkly eyeshadow at “The Perfect Match” premiere.