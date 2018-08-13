Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul

Posted August 13, 2018

The Queen of Soul is reportedly gravely ill and her family is asking for prayers. In honor of the icon, here are some of her most memorable performances.

1. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Source:Getty

The Queen of Soul is reportedly gravely ill and her family is asking for prayers. In honor of the icon, here are some of her most memorable performances. 

(Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

2. Aretha Franklin sings “My Country Tis of Thee” at the inauguration of President Barack Obama on January 20th, 2009

3. Aretha Franklin performed at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors

4. Aretha Franklin Singing For President Jimmy Carter In 1977

5. Aretha Franklin Singing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ For President Bill Clinton

6. Aretha Franklin Performs ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ in 1994

7. “Giving Him Something He Can Feel” in 1976

8. Aretha Franklin At ‘Divas Live’ in 1998

9. ‘Dr. Feelgood’ in 1968

10. ‘Nessun Dorma’ at the 1998 Grammys

11. Aretha Franklin Sings ‘Amazing Grace’ With The Legendary Rev. James Cleveland on Piano

12. Aretha Franklin At The White House 2015

