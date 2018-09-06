#NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem’s Fashion Row 2018 Show

Posted September 5, 2018

Harlem’s Fashion Row occurred on Tuesday evening at Capitale and was a star studded occasion. The event honorees for the evening included Bethann Hardison, Dapper Dan, and LeBron James. The show featured designs by FeNoel, Undra Celeste NY, and Kimberly Goldson. We rounded up our favorite looks from the three designers and are showing you what’s going to be big for Spring/Summer 2019.

1. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

FeNoel collection reminded me of a luxurious vacation. The pieces are effortless, free flowing and gorgeous. I love the variations of orange throughout the collection and how there wasn’t a piece that wouldn’t look fabulous against our melanin.

2. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

This top is giving my Molly Goddard vibes. Maybe Fe was inspired by the work the designer was doing with Rihanna? It moved so effortlessly down the runway!

3. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

Taking your inside look outside is still a thing and I love this silk set that was presented. The green was even more beautiful in person.

4. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

I love this nod to the 80’s with a power shoulder. The ‘fit looks so fire with sneakers, which is perfect for a city girl on a mission.

5. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

I’m very into swimsuits that can double as a top and this piece is no exception. The dramatic bubble sleeves is oh-so Instagram worthy.

6. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

If you aren’t a “color” person, here’s a more demure way to work it into your wardrobe. I loved the burnt orange and brown and how she played with textures for this look.

7. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

Fe Noel knows how to make a kimono and this one is no exception. What the wrap dress is to Diane Von Furstenberg is the kimono to Fe Noel.

8. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

I’m totally here for this relaxed look that can be dressed up or dressed down. This is perfect vacation style.

9. FE NOEL

FE NOEL Source:Getty

Who doesn’t want to wear a goddess like Black woman on their dress? Someone who doesn’t know style. I love this conversation piece.

10. UNDRA CELESTE NY

UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty

Undra Celeste creates pieces that you can see on the runway and actually imagine on yourself. I love her layering take for this dress.

11. UNDRA CELESTE NY

UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty

Undra Celeste NY showcased jewel tones throughout her collection and we’re sure we’ll be seeing them throughout Spring/Summer 2019.

12. UNDRA CELESTE NY

UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty

This bright pink body hugging dress is effortlessly sexy and chic. For girls with larger breasts, this would definitely let your cleavage shine.

13. UNDRA CELESTE NY

UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty

Undra Celeste is a pro at reimagining work pieces and making them ‘fashion.’

14. UNDRA CELESTE NY

UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty

This plaid midi skirt has an updated feel with an oversized belt. I also love the inner detailing of this mustard yellow overcoat.

15. KIMBERLY GOLDSON

KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty

16. KIMBERLY GOLDSON

KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty

17. KIMBERLY GOLDSON

KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty

Kimberly Goldson called her collection ‘Formation’ and had the song close out her show. She gave us pantsuit perfection that had us ready to leave the front row for a boardroom.

18. KIMBERLY GOLDSON

KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty

I loved Ursula’s hair choice for this collection. These plaits look so great against this all white suit.

19. KIMBERLY GOLDSON

KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty

Kimberly didn’t just play with color and cut, she also played with patterns. This brocade suit in multiple jewel tones is beautiful.

20. KIMBERLY GOLDSON

KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty

This muted gold suit is a great way to wear a metallic and have it look upscale but not tacky.

21. KIMBERLY GOLDSON

KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty

This blazer will take you through the holidays in style.

