NYFWNOIR: All Our Favorite Looks From Harlem’s Fashion Row 2018 Show

Harlem’s Fashion Row occurred on Tuesday evening at Capitale and was a star studded occasion. The event honorees for the evening included Bethann Hardison, Dapper Dan, and LeBron James. The show featured designs by FeNoel, Undra Celeste NY, and Kimberly Goldson. We rounded up our favorite looks from the three designers and are showing you what’s going to be big for Spring/Summer 2019.

1. FE NOEL Source:Getty FeNoel collection reminded me of a luxurious vacation. The pieces are effortless, free flowing and gorgeous. I love the variations of orange throughout the collection and how there wasn’t a piece that wouldn’t look fabulous against our melanin.

2. FE NOEL Source:Getty This top is giving my Molly Goddard vibes. Maybe Fe was inspired by the work the designer was doing with Rihanna? It moved so effortlessly down the runway!

3. FE NOEL Source:Getty Taking your inside look outside is still a thing and I love this silk set that was presented. The green was even more beautiful in person.

4. FE NOEL Source:Getty I love this nod to the 80’s with a power shoulder. The ‘fit looks so fire with sneakers, which is perfect for a city girl on a mission.

5. FE NOEL Source:Getty I’m very into swimsuits that can double as a top and this piece is no exception. The dramatic bubble sleeves is oh-so Instagram worthy.

6. FE NOEL Source:Getty If you aren’t a “color” person, here’s a more demure way to work it into your wardrobe. I loved the burnt orange and brown and how she played with textures for this look.

7. FE NOEL Source:Getty Fe Noel knows how to make a kimono and this one is no exception. What the wrap dress is to Diane Von Furstenberg is the kimono to Fe Noel.

8. FE NOEL Source:Getty I’m totally here for this relaxed look that can be dressed up or dressed down. This is perfect vacation style.

9. FE NOEL Source:Getty Who doesn’t want to wear a goddess like Black woman on their dress? Someone who doesn’t know style. I love this conversation piece.

10. UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty Undra Celeste creates pieces that you can see on the runway and actually imagine on yourself. I love her layering take for this dress.

11. UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty Undra Celeste NY showcased jewel tones throughout her collection and we’re sure we’ll be seeing them throughout Spring/Summer 2019.

12. UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty This bright pink body hugging dress is effortlessly sexy and chic. For girls with larger breasts, this would definitely let your cleavage shine.

13. UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty Undra Celeste is a pro at reimagining work pieces and making them ‘fashion.’

14. UNDRA CELESTE NY Source:Getty This plaid midi skirt has an updated feel with an oversized belt. I also love the inner detailing of this mustard yellow overcoat.

15. KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 04: A model walks the runway at Kimberly Goldson fashion show during New York Fahion Week at Capitale on September 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,full length,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,capitale – venue,fashion collection

16. KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 04: A model walks the runway at Kimberly Goldson fashion show during New York Fahion Week at Capitale on September 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,full length,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,capitale – venue,fashion collection

17. KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty Kimberly Goldson called her collection ‘Formation’ and had the song close out her show. She gave us pantsuit perfection that had us ready to leave the front row for a boardroom.

18. KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty I loved Ursula’s hair choice for this collection. These plaits look so great against this all white suit.

19. KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty Kimberly didn’t just play with color and cut, she also played with patterns. This brocade suit in multiple jewel tones is beautiful.

20. KIMBERLY GOLDSON Source:Getty This muted gold suit is a great way to wear a metallic and have it look upscale but not tacky.