Men Who Were Taken Down By The Me Too And Time’s Up Movements

Me Too and Time’s Up have changed the way we discuss sexual harassment, rape and sexual misconduct in the country. This week, Bill Cosby will be sentenced for his conviction on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia home in 2004. However, Cosby is only one of many who are paying the price for sexual misconduct.
From actors to moguls to news commentators, many people have been held accountable after victims have come forward. Here are men (not all of them have been charged with a crime or found guilty of a crime) who have been taken down by the monumental movements.
1. Bill CosbySource:Getty
After decades of accusations and a deposition that leaked in 2005 of the TV dad admitting to supplying drugs to women, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
2. Russell SimmonsSource:Getty
The mogul has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment in situations that date back to 1983. The NYPD is reportedly investigating.
(Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
3. Tavis SmileySource:Getty
Tavis Smiley was accused of sexual harassment while at his PBS job. His show was cancelled and now PBS and Smiley are in an ongoing lawsuit. Smiley denies all accusations.
(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
4. Harvey WeinsteinSource:Getty
Harvey Weinstein has been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by numerous women, from Rose McGowan to Lupita Nyong’o. He was removed from the Weinstein Company and has been charged with several counts of sexual assault—and has plead not guilty. He plans to fight the charges in court.
(Photo by CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
5. Les MoonvesSource:WENN
After being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, Leslie Moonves resigned from his position as Chairman and CEO of CBS.
6. Kevin SpaceySource:Getty
More than a dozen men accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers. His character was killed off for the final season of House of Cards, and he lost countless acting jobs.
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
7. Matt LauerSource:Getty
After being accused of sexual misconduct by several women, Matt Lauer left NBC’s Today show. He was a co-host from 1997 to 2017.
(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
8. Paris DennardSource:Getty
Paris Dennard, GOP commentator and die-hard Trump supporter, was outed for sexual harassment at Arizona State University in 2014. The reports resurfaced in August of 2018, he was “suspended” from CNN and hasn’t been seen on social media since.
(Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)