Me Too and Time’s Up have changed the way we discuss sexual harassment, rape and sexual misconduct in the country. This week, Bill Cosby will be sentenced for his conviction on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his Philadelphia home in 2004. However, Cosby is only one of many who are paying the price for sexual misconduct.

READ MORE: Full Coverage Of Bill Cosby’s Retrial For Sexual Assault

From actors to moguls to news commentators, many people have been held accountable after victims have come forward. Here are men (not all of them have been charged with a crime or found guilty of a crime) who have been taken down by the monumental movements.

Men Who Were Taken Down By The Me Too And Time’s Up Movements was originally published on newsone.com