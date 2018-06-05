LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

Posted June 5, 2018

The 2018 CFDA Awards brought out some of Black Hollywood’s finest. While the fashion was undoubtedly on point the beauty looks were slaying, too! Whether it was nude lips, bold eyes, or even natural hairstyles on the step and repeat, we rounded up the top beauty looks…and where to buy them at all price points!

LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

14 photos Launch gallery

LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

LET’S MAKEUP: Where To Buy The Top Beauty Trends From The 2018 CFDA Awards

The 2018 CFDA Awards brought out some of Black Hollywood’s finest. While the fashion was undoubtedly on point the beauty looks were slaying, too! Whether it was nude lips, bold eyes, or even natural hairstyles on the step and repeat, we rounded up the top beauty looks…and where to buy them at all price points!

Related Galleries
FAB FINDS: 10 African Fashion Brands You’ll Completely Love
All The Black Models Featured In Gucci’s 2019 Resort Collection
16 Times Celebrities Have Rocked Brother Vellies
Check Out All The Black Models That Walked The Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection
I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now