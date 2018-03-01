Check Out Octavia Spencer’s Most Daring Red Carpet Looks

Posted March 1, 2018

Hello Beautiful Staff

 

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer is the recipient of many accolades including a Golden Globe Award and a British Academy Film Award. A staple on the red carpet, the star is known to take risks with her fashion and style and doesn’t shy away from showing off her beautiful, curvy figure. #TeamBeautiful rounded up Spencer’s most daring style moments on the red carpet. Click through our gallery and let us know which looks are your favorite!

