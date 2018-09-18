Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out At The 2018 Emmys

The 2018 Emmy’s had us rooting for everybody Black. Black Hollywood showed up and shined at the Emmy Awards and we were shook by all the fashion and style! Whether it was Emmy Nominee Issa Rae‘s looking ready to win in a plunging Vera Wang jumpsuit decorated with over 3000 crystals or Regina King showing off in a show-stopping look wearing a neon Christian Siriano gown, Black Hollywood was giving us lewk after lewk!
We rounded up a gallery of all of Black Hollywood that was in attendance at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Check it out to see all your favorite stars and discover what they were wearing on the red carpet.
1. ISSA RAESource:Getty Images for IMD
Issa Rae looked regal in ice blue.
2. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis-Ross was born to play dress up.
3. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Taraji twirled like only she can.
4. STERLING K. BROWN AND RYAN MICHELLE BATHESource:Getty Images for IMDb
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe served relationship goals.
5. YVONNE ORJISource:/Getty Images for IMDb
Yvonne showed off her taut arms in this sleek black gown.
6. JENIFER LEWISSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Mother of Black Hollywood made a huge statement.
7. THANDIE NEWTONSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Thandie Newton literally does not age. Her wardrobe however gets better with time.
8. CHRISSY TEIGENSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen embraced the bold shoulder trend.
9. LETITIA WRIGHTSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
From the tulle to the hair pins this look begged us to take a second look.
10. ZAZIE BEETZSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Zazie Beetz has a knack for not letting the dress wear her.
11. REGINA KINGSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Regina King wore the perfect dress to claim her moment.
12. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:/Getty Images for IMDb)
Tiffany Haddish’s dress was as fun as her personality.
13. PAULA NEWSOMESource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Paula Newsome looked the part in this red gown.
14. AMANDA BRUGELSource:Getty Images for IMDb
Amanda Brugel took a risk and it paid off.
15. ZURI HALLSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Zuri Hall brought the drama.
16. LESLIE JONESSource:Wireimage
Leslie Jones is never afraid to be loud.
17. SAMIRA WILEYSource:Getty Images)
Samira Wiley shined in this look. We don’t know what’s brighter the dress or her skin.
18. MARCUS SCRIBNERSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
How adorable is Marcus Scribner?
19. LAKEITH STANFIELDSource:NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lakeith Stanfield looked sharp in a white tux.
20. BRITNEY YOUNGSource:/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Britney Young glowed in green.