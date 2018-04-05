Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

A veritable who’s who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.
1. Roland Martin
2. Rev. James Lawson
3. Roland Martin with Kameron Whalum and Rev. Kenneth T Whalum Jr.
4. Rev. Jesse Jackson
5. Roland Martin with Noelle Trent
10. LeVar Burton
11. Kim Coles with Roland Martin
13. Roland Martin and Rev. Kenneth T Whalum Jr.
15. Kristin Clarke, president & executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
17. The Lorraine Motel
19. Tamika Mallory
21. Leaders of the Women’s March
23. Gina Belafonte
25. Michael Eric Dyson
27. Rep. Barbara Lee
