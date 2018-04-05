Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Posted 6 hours ago

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

A veritable who’s who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

29 photos

