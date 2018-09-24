Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby was scheduled on Monday to be sentenced for his sexual assault conviction, but not before his confirmed and alleged victims literally have their say. The woman who a jury found was drugged and groped by the disgraced comedian was expected to lead a group of women making their “victim impact statements” to Cosby ahead of his sentencing, which was set to last two days.
Cosby arrived at the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, with his legal team in tow. His main accuser, Andrea Constand, had already arrived, as well as other accusers, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson.
A small group of protesters had assembled outside the courthouse in a scene that was similar to the retrial, which ended in April and followed the original trial that ended in a mistrial last year.
Regardless of the sentencing – Cosby could either be sentenced to a maximum 30 years and be led out of the courtroom in handcuffs or he could be sentenced to probation – the case is likely bound to continue as defense attorneys were expected to announce an immediate appeal.
Cosby’s fall from grace has been especially notable because he built his career on a clean, family-friendly image that was shredded when he was indicted and arrested on Constand’s accusation that had gone all but ignored until Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele won his election and vowed to finish the job his predecessor never started.
The comedian’s wife filed an ethics complaint with the state judicial board last week claiming Judge Steven O’Neill was biased, but the accusation wasn’t expected to affect the sentencing.
Below are some of the scenes from Cosby’s sentencing hearing. The photos and videos will be updated as they become available.
Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
3. Judge Steven T. O’Neill enters the courtroomSource:Getty
Judge Steven T. O'Neill enters the courtroom for the sentencing of actor and comedian Bill Cosby in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on September 24, 2018. Disgraced US television icon Bill Cosby returned to a Pennsylvania court on Monday to face sentencing for sexual assault, five months after his conviction at the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. The frail 81-year-old — once beloved as 'America's Dad' — faces a maximum potential sentence of 30 years for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004. The pioneering comedian and award-winning actor was found guilty April 26 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
5. Activists demonstrateSource:Getty
Activist Bird Milliken demonstrates outside the Montgomery County Courthouse with an effigy of Bill Cosby in a shopping cart outside the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in Cosby's sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.
6. Police presenceSource:Getty
A police officer readies his dog before Bill Cosby arrives outside the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.
7. Andrea Constand arrivesSource:Getty
Andrea Constand arrives at the sentencing hearing for the sexual assault trial of entertainer Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on September 24, 2018.
Bill Cosby arrives for a scenting hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, in Norristown, PA, on September 24, 2018.
9. Janice Dickinson arrivesSource:Getty
Former model Janice Dickinson arrives at the sentencing hearing for the sexual assault trial of entertainer Bill Cosby at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on September 24, 2018.
10. Gloria Allred speaksSource:Getty
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks to the media outside the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Bill Cosby arrives for a scenting hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse, in Norristown, PA, on September 24, 2018.
Activist Bird Milliken protest outside the Montgomery County Courthouse with a puppet and soap bulbs as she waits the arrival of Bill Cosby for his scenting hearing, in Norristown, PA, on September 24, 2018.
Joseph P. Green Jr, lawyer of actor and comedian Bill Cosby, arrives for the sentencing in Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania on September 24, 2018.
Members of the media gather outside the Montgomery County Courthouse before dawn on the first day of sentencing in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.
People gather outside the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.