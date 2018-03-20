Beyoncé’s Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make

Posted March 20, 2018

Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson held a successful second annual Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater in North Hollywood, CA. The gala brought out Black Hollywood’s finest for a night of art and celebration. The star of the evening, was none other than Beyoncé and her beautiful family, including her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z. We have all the details on her outfit (and her outfit change). Click through our gallery for all the fashion and style you can handle from America’s Favorite Family.

