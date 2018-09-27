Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing

Posted September 27, 2018

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have tried to dodge several questions during his Senate hearing over Christine Blasey Ford‘s sexual abuse testimony, but he couldn’t escape the dozens of protesters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ahead of a planned confirmation vote.

The number of women who were demonstrating against Kavanaugh went to show that many of them were seeing themselves in Ford’s shoes. They were mothers and daughters as well as sexual assault survivors and supporters. They carried signs in support of Ford, the college professor whose story has struck a chord with millions in the nation. They sent messages about believing survivors and stopping Kavanaugh.

Ford, like Anita Hill, had supporters’ attention as she readied herself for tough questions from both Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor chosen by Republicans, and senators. Many people had watched Hill’s 1991 sexual harassment testimony about Clarence Thomas who was later confirmed to the Supreme Court. Americans have drawn comparisons between the two women and their hearings but also recognized the differences in their stories.

Though America was watching Kavanaugh’s supporters who also made their way to the hearing, activists for Ford were standing strong. Here are photos from their protest.

1. Protesters Demonstrate Against Kavanaugh

Protesters Demonstrate Against Kavanaugh Source:Getty

A woman became emotional while listening to stories of sexual violence at the protest.

2. Protesters Support Ford

Protesters Support Ford Source:Getty

Demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court.

3. Believe Women

Believe Women Source:Getty

Demonstrators put tape over their mouths in a powerful moment.

4. Protesters Stand Up

Protesters Stand Up Source:Getty

Protesters wrote messages on their hands.

5. Protesters Show Their Power

Protesters Show Their Power Source:Getty

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren took a photo with demonstrators.

6. Protesters Show Their Strength

Protesters Show Their Strength Source:Getty

Demonstraters raised their hands in support of Ford.

7. Strength In Numbers

Strength In Numbers Source:Getty

Protestors gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building during the hearing.

8. Protesters Unite

Protesters Unite Source:Getty

Protestors leaned on one another.

9. Demonstraters March

Demonstraters March Source:Getty

Demonstrators also gathered with signs outside.

10. Protesters Raise Their Voices

Protesters Raise Their Voices Source:Getty

Demonstrators shouted in support of Ford.

11. Protesters Not Backing Down

Protesters Not Backing Down Source:Getty

Protestors rallied against Kavanaugh, sending a strong message.

12. Protesters Won’t Stop

Protesters Won’t Stop Source:Getty

Activists had something to say.

13. Protesters Raise Their Hands

Protesters Raise Their Hands Source:Getty

Demonstrators seemingly held silent protests as well.

14. Protesters Are Taking A Stand

Protesters Are Taking A Stand Source:Getty

There were dozens of protesters against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

15. Protesters Make A Statement

Protesters Make A Statement Source:Getty

Protestors who gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building were ready.

