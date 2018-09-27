Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have tried to dodge several questions during his Senate hearing over Christine Blasey Ford‘s sexual abuse testimony, but he couldn’t escape the dozens of protesters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ahead of a planned confirmation vote.
The number of women who were demonstrating against Kavanaugh went to show that many of them were seeing themselves in Ford’s shoes. They were mothers and daughters as well as sexual assault survivors and supporters. They carried signs in support of Ford, the college professor whose story has struck a chord with millions in the nation. They sent messages about believing survivors and stopping Kavanaugh.
Ford, like Anita Hill, had supporters’ attention as she readied herself for tough questions from both Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor chosen by Republicans, and senators. Many people had watched Hill’s 1991 sexual harassment testimony about Clarence Thomas who was later confirmed to the Supreme Court. Americans have drawn comparisons between the two women and their hearings but also recognized the differences in their stories.
Though America was watching Kavanaugh’s supporters who also made their way to the hearing, activists for Ford were standing strong. Here are photos from their protest.
A woman became emotional while listening to stories of sexual violence at the protest.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court.
Demonstrators put tape over their mouths in a powerful moment.
Protesters wrote messages on their hands.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren took a photo with demonstrators.
Demonstraters raised their hands in support of Ford.
Protestors gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building during the hearing.
Protestors leaned on one another.
Demonstrators also gathered with signs outside.
Demonstrators shouted in support of Ford.
Protestors rallied against Kavanaugh, sending a strong message.
Activists had something to say.
Demonstrators seemingly held silent protests as well.
There were dozens of protesters against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Protestors who gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building were ready.