Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade

Posted September 3, 2018

Every Labor Day since 1969, people have flood the streets of the Brooklyn area of Crown Heights to celebrate West Indian culture. Although the parade originally has its roots in Harlem back in the 1940s, when the permit for the parade in Harlem was revoked in 1964, the festival was moved to Brooklyn on the Easter Parkway.

Check out some of the most beautiful images from this year’s West Indian Day parade.

Beautiful Photos And Videos From The West Indian Day Parade was originally published on newsone.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. Cynthia Nixon and Jumaane Williams

Related Galleries
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
Happy Independence Day Trinidad and Tobago! Your Favorite Celebs And Public Figures From The Island
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum Wins Democratic Primary For Florida Governor
Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul’s Public Viewing
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close