The Queen of Soul’s iconic career has covered decades. During that time, she has met with several presidents. See some of her iconic moments with presidents below.
Aretha & Presidents was originally published on newsone.com
1. Aretha Sharing A Fist Bump With President Obama In 2015Source:Getty
(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
2. Aretha Franklin Sings “My Country Tis of Thee” At The Inauguration of President Barack Obama on January 20, 2009
3. Aretha Franklin Bringing President Obama To Tears At the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors
4. Aretha Franklin Singing For President Jimmy Carter In 1977
5. Aretha Franklin Singing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ For President Bill Clinton
6. Aretha Franklin At The Obama White House 2015
7. Aretha Franklin Receiving the Medal of Freedom From President George W. Bush in 2005
8. Aretha With The Obamas AT tHE Martin Luther King Memorial Dedication In 2011Source:Getty
(Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images)
9. Aretha At The Kennedy Center Honors Reception With First Lady Hillary Clinton and President Bill Clinton In 1994Source:Getty
(Photo by Mark Reinstein/Getty Images)
10. Aretha With Former President George H. W. Bush At Harvard University’s 363rd Commencement CeremonySource:Getty
] (Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)
11. Aretha With Clinton At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala In 1997Source:Getty
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)