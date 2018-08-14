Aretha & Presidents

Posted 18 hours ago

The Queen of Soul’s iconic career has covered decades. During that time, she has met with several presidents. See some of her iconic moments with presidents below.

Aretha & Presidents was originally published on newsone.com

1. Aretha Sharing A Fist Bump With President Obama In 2015

Aretha Sharing A Fist Bump With President Obama In 2015 Source:Getty

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

2. Aretha Franklin Sings “My Country Tis of Thee” At The Inauguration of President Barack Obama on January 20, 2009

3. Aretha Franklin Bringing President Obama To Tears At the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors

4. Aretha Franklin Singing For President Jimmy Carter In 1977

5. Aretha Franklin Singing ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ For President Bill Clinton

6. Aretha Franklin At The Obama White House 2015

7. Aretha Franklin Receiving the Medal of Freedom From President George W. Bush in 2005

8. Aretha With The Obamas AT tHE Martin Luther King Memorial Dedication In 2011

Aretha With The Obamas AT tHE Martin Luther King Memorial Dedication In 2011 Source:Getty

(Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images)

9. Aretha At The Kennedy Center Honors Reception With First Lady Hillary Clinton and President Bill Clinton In 1994

Aretha At The Kennedy Center Honors Reception With First Lady Hillary Clinton and President Bill Clinton In 1994 Source:Getty

(Photo by Mark Reinstein/Getty Images)

10. Aretha With Former President George H. W. Bush At Harvard University’s 363rd Commencement Ceremony

Aretha With Former President George H. W. Bush At Harvard University’s 363rd Commencement Ceremony Source:Getty

] (Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

11. Aretha With Clinton At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala In 1997

Aretha With Clinton At The Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala In 1997 Source:Getty

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Related Galleries
Black Twitter Reacts To The #tipthebill Viral Challenge With A Collective Side-Eye
Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope During The Insane Trump Era
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells
Happy Birthday, Assata Shakur: Powerful Quotes From The Legendary Activist
In Pictures: Malia Obama’s Freshman Year At Harvard
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close